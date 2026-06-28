InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 2,027.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of InterDigital worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in InterDigital by 431.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $21,860,000 after acquiring an additional 66,207 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $143,546,000 after acquiring an additional 89,647 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $940,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $276.36 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.06 and a 1-year high of $412.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.43. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $290.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.76.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The firm had revenue of $205.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.30, for a total transaction of $469,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 72,449 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,271.70. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Samir Armaly sold 470 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $130,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,757.12. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,109 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDCC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $416.67.

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InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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