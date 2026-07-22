InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 1,017.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,222,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $707,477,000 after purchasing an additional 854,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,918,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $251,250,000 after purchasing an additional 123,686 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in InterDigital by 14,563.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 109,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 108,499 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in InterDigital by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $143,546,000 after buying an additional 89,647 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $416.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDCC

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In related news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 365 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $100,973.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,553.76. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 522 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $144,406.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,107,996.80. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,159. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Stock Performance

IDCC opened at $264.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business's 50 day moving average is $269.77 and its 200-day moving average is $313.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.42. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.06 and a twelve month high of $412.60.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The business had revenue of $205.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. On average, analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider InterDigital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and InterDigital wasn't on the list.

While InterDigital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here