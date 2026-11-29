First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE - Free Report) by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032,449 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 786,159 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.78% of Interface worth $35,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,055,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,077,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interface by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 489,736 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 50,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Interface in the second quarter worth about $16,508,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Interface by 107.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,156 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 238,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TILE shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Interface from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Interface from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Interface from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Interface from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TILE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interface news, VP David Foshee sold 28,451 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $1,023,951.49. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 146,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,802.37. This represents a 16.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurel Hurd sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $244,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 499,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,494,230.22. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,041. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interface Stock Up 2.0%

TILE stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.08.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Interface had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $366.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Interface's payout ratio is 5.08%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells flooring products for commercial and residential spaces. Its portfolio includes modular carpet tile, luxury vinyl tile, resilient flooring and rubber flooring, sold under brands including Interface, FLOR and nora. The company serves customers in markets around the world, including the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Its products are used in settings such as offices, healthcare facilities, schools and other commercial buildings. Founded in 1973, Interface helped popularize modular carpet tile as an alternative to broadloom carpet.

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