Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 56,142 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $54,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $388.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.53. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $404.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $352.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $460 from $410 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga report on UBS target increase

UBS raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to and reiterated a rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth was highlighted by multiple outlets as a high-quality stock and a turnaround bet , with commentary noting that managed care is outgrowing the broader economy and that the company is benefiting from AI adoption in operations. Motley Fool article on AI and turnaround

UnitedHealth was highlighted by multiple outlets as a and a , with commentary noting that managed care is outgrowing the broader economy and that the company is benefiting from AI adoption in operations. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealth also appeared in a hedge-fund “high quality stocks” list and a Goldman Sachs conviction-list discussion, which supports the stock’s investment case but does not change fundamentals on its own. InsiderMonkey article on turnaround case

UnitedHealth also appeared in a hedge-fund “high quality stocks” list and a Goldman Sachs conviction-list discussion, which supports the stock’s investment case but does not change fundamentals on its own. Negative Sentiment: There is still headline risk around Medicare Advantage overpayments , with a Congressional committee estimating about $7 billion annually in excess payments to private insurers, which could keep regulatory scrutiny on managed-care names like UNH. 247WallSt article on Medicare Advantage overpayments

There is still headline risk around , with a Congressional committee estimating about in excess payments to private insurers, which could keep regulatory scrutiny on managed-care names like UNH. Negative Sentiment: Recent discussion also noted that Berkshire-linked selling contributed to a prior stock slide, underscoring that investor sentiment can still turn quickly. Barchart article on Berkshire stake sale

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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