Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 15,266 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd cut its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,009 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 15,266 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for about 2.7% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.25% of Equifax worth $66,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,181 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $25,860,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Equifax from $253.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equifax from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $226.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $164.24 on Monday. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.47 and a 12-month high of $275.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.70 and a 200-day moving average of $197.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,846,252. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Further Reading

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