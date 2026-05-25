Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 18,397 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 18,397 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 3.7% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $89,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,159. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $187.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $188.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.40. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.98 and a 1 year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

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