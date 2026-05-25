Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 29,622 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,646 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,622 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises approximately 3.3% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Airbnb worth $80,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Airbnb from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.67.

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Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $8,141,460.00. Following the sale, the director owned 54,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,582,085.55. This trade represents a 51.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $8,761,815.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,744. The trade was a 83.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 454,317 shares of company stock worth $62,219,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $132.35 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $147.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $133.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.85.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

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