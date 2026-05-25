Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 50,366 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008,412 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 50,366 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 4.1% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $100,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus set a $108.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.26 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $95.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles Schwab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles Schwab wasn't on the list.

While Charles Schwab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here