Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Trims Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,676 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Transdigm Group accounts for about 3.5% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.11% of Transdigm Group worth $86,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,352 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Rock Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,582,000. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.1%

TDG stock opened at $1,212.37 on Monday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,123.61 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,194.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,285.53.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total transaction of $12,290,622.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,138,801.40. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,524.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transdigm Group

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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