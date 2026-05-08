International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 45,324 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 663.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,155 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 45,324 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $11,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in Boeing by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,326.70. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5%

BA opened at $231.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.15 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.77 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The company's 50-day moving average price is $216.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The firm's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of Boeing to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here