International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. $T

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 319.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,815 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 466,003 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $15,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 4,739 shares of the technology company's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the technology company's stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 212,718 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 40,929 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluebird Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AT&T Trading Down 1.3%

T stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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