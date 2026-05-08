International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 217.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,949 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 224,627 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,809,225,000 after buying an additional 23,351,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,448,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275,810 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,677,988 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,717,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,315 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 640.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,399,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,924,104 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,266,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,551 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,588 shares of company stock valued at $17,814,296. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: BofA received an analyst boost when UBS raised its price target on BAC, signaling upside from the Street and supporting investor confidence. UBS Raises PT

BofA received an analyst boost when UBS raised its price target on BAC, signaling upside from the Street and supporting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America is expanding its role in defense financing and supporting domestic drone/robotics production via its GovCon unit — this can drive new lending and advisory fees as federal defense demand grows. Defense Financing

Bank of America is expanding its role in defense financing and supporting domestic drone/robotics production via its GovCon unit — this can drive new lending and advisory fees as federal defense demand grows. Positive Sentiment: Acted as lead lender on a $1.8 billion refinance for 9 West 57th Street — a sizable commercial real-estate financing that generates loan revenue and reinforces BofA’s commercial banking pipeline. 9 West 57th Refinance

Acted as lead lender on a $1.8 billion refinance for 9 West 57th Street — a sizable commercial real-estate financing that generates loan revenue and reinforces BofA’s commercial banking pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholder votes at the 2026 annual meeting kept leadership and governance largely unchanged — reduces near-term corporate governance uncertainty but is unlikely to move the stock materially. Shareholder Vote

Shareholder votes at the 2026 annual meeting kept leadership and governance largely unchanged — reduces near-term corporate governance uncertainty but is unlikely to move the stock materially. Neutral Sentiment: BofA-hosted conferences and client events (e.g., Industrials conference participation by clients, Breakthrough Technology Dialogue) underline franchise strength and deal flow but are informational rather than immediate stock drivers. Conference Participation

BofA-hosted conferences and client events (e.g., Industrials conference participation by clients, Breakthrough Technology Dialogue) underline franchise strength and deal flow but are informational rather than immediate stock drivers. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Geoffrey S. Greener sold ~126,756 shares (~$6.7M) in early May, trimming his stake — such high‑profile insider sales can sap sentiment even if not tied to company fundamentals. Insider Sale

Insider selling: Geoffrey S. Greener sold ~126,756 shares (~$6.7M) in early May, trimming his stake — such high‑profile insider sales can sap sentiment even if not tied to company fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Related-party selling pressure: reports indicate Berkshire Hathaway’s successor Greg Abel continued to trim BAC for a seventh consecutive quarter — fueling narrative of reduced long‑term buying from a major holder. Greg Abel Sells

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CICC Research began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $52.51.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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