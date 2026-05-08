International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 100,384 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 2,345.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,664 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,384 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Sysco were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3,977.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,711,376 shares of the company's stock worth $387,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595,819 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,237,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,359,471 shares of the company's stock worth $194,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,815 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,075,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,305,343 shares of the company's stock worth $4,591,281,000 after purchasing an additional 814,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company's stock.

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Sysco Stock Down 0.7%

SYY stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.19 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 2.08%.The firm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sysco's payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Weiss Ratings cut Sysco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus upgraded Sysco to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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