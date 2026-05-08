International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $74.61 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 1,609.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,009 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 212,785 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 4.1% of International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $74,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $30,238,162,000 after purchasing an additional 995,210 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $7,516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,499,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,042,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $4,503,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,505,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $3,282,296,000 after purchasing an additional 755,076 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth announced it will eliminate prior authorization for roughly 30% of services, a move management says will reduce paperwork, speed care and lower administrative costs — a structural change investors view as margin-accretive and goodwill-building with providers and members. UnitedHealth to Eliminate Prior Authorization for 30% of Healthcare Services

UnitedHealth announced it will eliminate prior authorization for roughly 30% of services, a move management says will reduce paperwork, speed care and lower administrative costs — a structural change investors view as margin-accretive and goodwill-building with providers and members. Positive Sentiment: Analysis pieces highlight a recovery in utilization and operating leverage that could support further upside in UNH’s health benefits margins and earnings trajectory. This narrative helps justify recent multiple expansion. UnitedHealth: Watch The Recovery In Action

Analysis pieces highlight a recovery in utilization and operating leverage that could support further upside in UNH’s health benefits margins and earnings trajectory. This narrative helps justify recent multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Investor-focused write-ups point to share buybacks and valuation metrics that suggest management sees shares as undervalued — buybacks tend to be viewed as shareholder-friendly and can support EPS. According to These Metrics, UnitedHealth Stock Looks Undervalued

Investor-focused write-ups point to share buybacks and valuation metrics that suggest management sees shares as undervalued — buybacks tend to be viewed as shareholder-friendly and can support EPS. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks' reporting shows a mix of estimate changes: some near-term quarters and FY2026 estimates were raised while several future-quarter and FY2027/FY2028 projections were trimmed — the net effect is mixed guidance signal and increased forecast volatility. Bullish Quarterly Results: 3 Companies Raising Guidance

Zacks' reporting shows a mix of estimate changes: some near-term quarters and FY2026 estimates were raised while several future-quarter and FY2027/FY2028 projections were trimmed — the net effect is mixed guidance signal and increased forecast volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Peer results: CVS and Tenet reported stronger-than-expected operating trends (CVS’s Health Benefits segment saw large operating income gains). Strong peer performance underscores competitive dynamics in the benefits market — good for sector fundamentals but a mixed read for UNH’s market share and pricing. CVS Stock Breaks Out On Earnings Due To ACA Exit, Premium Hikes

Peer results: CVS and Tenet reported stronger-than-expected operating trends (CVS’s Health Benefits segment saw large operating income gains). Strong peer performance underscores competitive dynamics in the benefits market — good for sector fundamentals but a mixed read for UNH’s market share and pricing. Negative Sentiment: Some Zacks notes lowered specific quarter estimates (examples: downward revisions to Q4 FY2026 and Q4 FY2027 estimates), which introduces short-term earnings risk and could temper upside if revisions continue. (Source: Zacks/analyst notes summarized in market reports.)

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $369.65 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $390.92. The company's 50-day moving average is $304.54 and its 200 day moving average is $316.98. The company has a market capitalization of $335.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is 66.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $378.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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