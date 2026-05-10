International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $848,000 Stock Holdings in USA Rare Earth Inc. $USAR

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Free Report) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,249 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of USA Rare Earth worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in USA Rare Earth by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the company's stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in USA Rare Earth during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in USA Rare Earth by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in USA Rare Earth during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in USA Rare Earth during the 4th quarter worth $1,586,000.

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USA Rare Earth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USAR opened at $26.96 on Friday. USA Rare Earth Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.38. The stock's fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm set a $30.00 price objective on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on USA Rare Earth from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USAR

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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