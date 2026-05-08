International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,111 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,858,352,000 after purchasing an additional 826,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,323 shares of the company's stock worth $1,276,173,000 after purchasing an additional 189,484 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,431,760 shares of the company's stock worth $517,715,000 after purchasing an additional 491,349 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock worth $361,033,000 after purchasing an additional 930,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,143,067 shares of the company's stock worth $323,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $340.05 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $280.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.77. The stock has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $359.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the sale, the director owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This trade represents a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $25,633,048.58. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on VRT from $353 to $414 and kept a "buy" rating, implying roughly 22% upside from the referenced price — a clear analyst catalyst supporting further upside. Article Title Article Title

Citigroup raised its price target on VRT from $353 to $414 and kept a "buy" rating, implying roughly 22% upside from the referenced price — a clear analyst catalyst supporting further upside. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv is expanding its AI data‑center product set through recent acquisitions (liquid cooling, modular infra), which supports the company's revenue growth story and positioning in a high‑demand end market. Article Title Article Title

Vertiv is expanding its AI data‑center product set through recent acquisitions (liquid cooling, modular infra), which supports the company's revenue growth story and positioning in a high‑demand end market. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage notes that AI demand has pushed VRT to record levels recently — momentum that can attract flow and re-rating. Article Title

Market coverage notes that AI demand has pushed VRT to record levels recently — momentum that can attract flow and re-rating. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/sector pieces highlight Vertiv’s strong interest‑coverage ratio and balance‑sheet metrics among peers, reducing downside risk from leverage. Article Title

Analyst/sector pieces highlight Vertiv’s strong interest‑coverage ratio and balance‑sheet metrics among peers, reducing downside risk from leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Comparison pieces weigh Vertiv versus peers (e.g., Fujitsu) for value and exposure to IT‑services/data‑center markets; useful for relative valuation but not immediate catalysts. Article Title Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vertiv from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $281.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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