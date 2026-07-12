International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,293,000. Elevance Health makes up 0.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,289,976 shares of the company's stock worth $2,906,051,000 after buying an additional 1,668,679 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,446,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,610,261,000 after buying an additional 1,607,274 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,751 shares of the company's stock worth $1,764,231,000 after acquiring an additional 455,946 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,022,874 shares of the company's stock worth $1,410,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,903,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,368,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,390 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the sale, the director owned 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Wall Street Zen cut Elevance Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $363.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $425.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.54. 779,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $397.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.48. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $427.64.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Elevance Health's payout ratio is 29.26%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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