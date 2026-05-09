International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,394 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 364.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,794 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,839,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $790,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,830,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,615,382,000 after acquiring an additional 997,397 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 331.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,107,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,724,000 after acquiring an additional 851,024 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 52.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,406,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,268,000 after acquiring an additional 823,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 506.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 758,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 633,061 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts: Sign Up

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KMB opened at $98.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock's 50-day moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day moving average is $103.00. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $144.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Zacks Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMB

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,233.08. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kimberly-Clark, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kimberly-Clark wasn't on the list.

While Kimberly-Clark currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here