International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,074 Public Storage $PSA

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $7,063,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in Public Storage by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $320.59. 628,597 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,886. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.54 and a fifty-two week high of $331.79.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 37.78%. Public Storage's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Public Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $308,569.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $459,281.34. The trade was a 40.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Public Storage from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Public Storage from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore set a $316.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $325.37.

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Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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