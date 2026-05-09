International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 10,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

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Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In related news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,071,541.22. This trade represents a 79.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,428,031. The trade was a 83.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 24,307,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,871,811 over the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWV. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on CoreWeave from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave said bookings hit the strongest level in company history and backlog remains very large, reinforcing that demand for AI infrastructure is still extremely strong. CoreWeave Reports 'Strongest' Bookings

CoreWeave said bookings hit the strongest level in company history and backlog remains very large, reinforcing that demand for AI infrastructure is still extremely strong. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remain constructive on the long-term AI growth story, with some saying the pullback may create an attractive entry point despite near-term volatility. Seeking Alpha rating upgrade

Analysts and commentators remain constructive on the long-term AI growth story, with some saying the pullback may create an attractive entry point despite near-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: The company also highlighted product momentum, including expanded SUNK capabilities and SUNK Anywhere, which could support customer adoption over time. CoreWeave expands SUNK capabilities

The company also highlighted product momentum, including expanded SUNK capabilities and SUNK Anywhere, which could support customer adoption over time. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan and Mizuho raised price targets but kept neutral ratings, suggesting Wall Street sees value but is still cautious on the stock’s near-term execution risk. Analyst target updates

JPMorgan and Mizuho raised price targets but kept neutral ratings, suggesting Wall Street sees value but is still cautious on the stock’s near-term execution risk. Negative Sentiment: CoreWeave reported a larger quarterly loss than expected as operating expenses climbed, fueling concerns that profitability remains distant even with rapid revenue growth. WSJ on widened Q1 loss

CoreWeave reported a larger quarterly loss than expected as operating expenses climbed, fueling concerns that profitability remains distant even with rapid revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue guidance came in below consensus, and the company also lifted its capital spending outlook, creating concern about slower conversion of demand into revenue and continued heavy investment. CoreWeave forecast miss and higher capex

Second-quarter revenue guidance came in below consensus, and the company also lifted its capital spending outlook, creating concern about slower conversion of demand into revenue and continued heavy investment. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider and major shareholder selling, including sales by CEO Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, Chen Goldberg, and Magnetar Financial, is adding short-term pressure on sentiment. CEO Form 4 filing

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 7.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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