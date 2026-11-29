First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of International Bancshares Corporation (TXSE:IBOC - Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,761 shares of the bank's stock after selling 329,079 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.79% of International Bancshares worth $33,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $6,239,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in International Bancshares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,350 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the bank's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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International Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average of $70.95. International Bancshares Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.46.

International Bancshares (TXSE:IBOC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.26. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $228.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $273.45 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of International Bancshares from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBOC

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas. Through its principal subsidiary, IBC Bank, the company provides banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. IBC Bank offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, business and personal lending, mortgage services, cash management, treasury services, trust and wealth management, and international banking. Its products are designed to support everyday banking needs as well as commercial financing and cross-border transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Corporation (TXSE:IBOC - Free Report).

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