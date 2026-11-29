State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of International Bancshares Corporation (TXSE:IBOC - Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,817,248 shares of the bank's stock after selling 2,804,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.53% of International Bancshares worth $192,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $535,310,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,274,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 749,761 shares of the bank's stock worth $56,946,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 725,846 shares of the bank's stock valued at $49,717,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,171,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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International Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.95. International Bancshares Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $78.46.

International Bancshares (TXSE:IBOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $228.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut International Bancshares from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Bancshares presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBOC

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas. Through its principal subsidiary, IBC Bank, the company provides banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. IBC Bank offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, business and personal lending, mortgage services, cash management, treasury services, trust and wealth management, and international banking. Its products are designed to support everyday banking needs as well as commercial financing and cross-border transactions.

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