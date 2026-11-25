Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,443 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $15,237,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 939.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,495 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,561 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,801 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $15,222,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 842.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.88.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $235.50 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $236.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.03. The company has a market capitalization of $222.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.19 and a 1 year high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.82 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Investors following IBM have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: An industry analysis identified IBM as a leader in smart ports, a potential endorsement of its role in technology-driven infrastructure. The article provides no further detail on contracts or revenue impact, so the significance to IBM’s near-term financials is unclear. International Business Machines (IBM) Emerges As A Smart Ports Leader In New Industry Analysis

An industry analysis identified IBM as a leader in smart ports, a potential endorsement of its role in technology-driven infrastructure. The article provides no further detail on contracts or revenue impact, so the significance to IBM’s near-term financials is unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Several market reports forecast growth in clustering, integration, privacy-compliance and workflow software, and list IBM among the vendors in those markets. These are broad industry forecasts—not announcements of IBM wins or increased revenue. Global Clustering Software Market Report 2026

Several market reports forecast growth in clustering, integration, privacy-compliance and workflow software, and list IBM among the vendors in those markets. These are broad industry forecasts—not announcements of IBM wins or increased revenue. Negative Sentiment: A retrospective article says IBM holders were down 21.3% over the past year, including dividends, and revisits assumptions supporting a premium valuation based on hybrid cloud, generative AI and quantum computing. This highlights concerns about whether those growth opportunities have justified investor expectations, but is not a new earnings or guidance update. What IBM Holders Got Wrong Before The Slide

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology company that provides software, consulting, infrastructure and related services to businesses and public-sector organizations. Its offerings include hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence solutions, enterprise software, IT consulting, and systems such as IBM Z mainframes and Power servers. IBM also develops technologies in areas including data management, automation, cybersecurity and quantum computing. Its consulting teams help clients design, build and manage technology systems and business processes.

See Also

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