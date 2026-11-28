Waterloo Capital L.P. reduced its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,586,659,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,045,055 shares of the technology company's stock worth $15,760,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $4,214,868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $2,606,782,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,621,512 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,143,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $260.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $263.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:IBM opened at $248.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.19 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company's 50 day moving average is $237.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.51.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.37%. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 57.63%.

Recent International Business Machines Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about IBM:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage of IBM with an Outperform rating and a $276 price target, a bullish endorsement that helped support the shares. IBM Stocks Climb as Wedbush Starts Coverage at Outperform

Wedbush initiated coverage of IBM with an rating and a $276 price target, a bullish endorsement that helped support the shares. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s quantum computer was used in an experiment involving 12 automakers and reportedly performed better than random guesses. The result highlights IBM’s quantum-computing capabilities, though the report does not establish near-term commercial revenue. IBM Quantum Computer Beats Random Guesses

IBM’s quantum computer was used in an experiment involving 12 automakers and reportedly performed better than random guesses. The result highlights IBM’s quantum-computing capabilities, though the report does not establish near-term commercial revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Market research identifies IBM as a supplier to smart hospitals and data centres, pointing to potential exposure to growing markets. The reports describe industry opportunities but do not provide new IBM-specific sales or contract details. IBM Is a Key Supplier in Smart Hospitals and Data Centres

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology and consulting company that helps businesses and governments manage, process and analyze information. Its offerings include hybrid cloud services, artificial intelligence software and tools, IT consulting, and infrastructure systems such as IBM Z mainframes and IBM Power servers. IBM also develops software for data management, automation, cybersecurity and application development, and provides support and managed services to help clients modernize and operate their technology environments.

Further Reading

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