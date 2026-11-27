State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,049 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $68,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,237,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 939.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,495 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,561 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 34.6% during the second quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 842.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14.2% in the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about IBM:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $276 price target , above the $243.88 reference price in the provided market data. The new endorsement may have encouraged buying. Wedbush rating details

Wedbush initiated coverage with an rating and a , above the $243.88 reference price in the provided market data. The new endorsement may have encouraged buying. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s shares reportedly held up while AI-cloud stocks and the broader tech market were under pressure. Investors may be viewing IBM as a steadier large-cap technology name; this is a market interpretation, not a confirmed company-specific catalyst. IBM as a potential safer AI play

IBM’s shares reportedly held up while AI-cloud stocks and the broader tech market were under pressure. Investors may be viewing IBM as a steadier large-cap technology name; this is a market interpretation, not a confirmed company-specific catalyst. Positive Sentiment: IBM expanded integration between its workload-orchestration software and Microsoft Azure Compute Fleet, potentially strengthening its hybrid-cloud offering for compute-intensive workloads. IBM and Microsoft expand Azure integration

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $243.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $199.19 and a 52 week high of $332.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.91 and a 200 day moving average of $244.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial set a $260.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $263.92.

Read Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology and consulting company that helps businesses and governments manage, process and analyze information. Its offerings include hybrid cloud services, artificial intelligence software and tools, IT consulting, and infrastructure systems such as IBM Z mainframes and IBM Power servers. IBM also develops software for data management, automation, cybersecurity and application development, and provides support and managed services to help clients modernize and operate their technology environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report