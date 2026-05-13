International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Bought by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 424.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,740 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 211,040 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $77,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus set a $360.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.7%

IBM stock opened at $219.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $219.22 and a one year high of $324.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.56.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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