Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,952 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 220,398 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,472,000 after purchasing an additional 84,074 shares during the period. United Southern Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in International Business Machines by 54.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 559,798 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $123,116,000 after purchasing an additional 196,777 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 1.1%

IBM stock opened at $235.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $222.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.03. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $199.19 and a 52 week high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Investors following IBM have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: An industry analysis identified IBM as a leader in smart ports, a potential endorsement of its role in technology-driven infrastructure. The article provides no further detail on contracts or revenue impact, so the significance to IBM’s near-term financials is unclear. International Business Machines (IBM) Emerges As A Smart Ports Leader In New Industry Analysis

An industry analysis identified IBM as a leader in smart ports, a potential endorsement of its role in technology-driven infrastructure. The article provides no further detail on contracts or revenue impact, so the significance to IBM’s near-term financials is unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Several market reports forecast growth in clustering, integration, privacy-compliance and workflow software, and list IBM among the vendors in those markets. These are broad industry forecasts—not announcements of IBM wins or increased revenue. Global Clustering Software Market Report 2026

Several market reports forecast growth in clustering, integration, privacy-compliance and workflow software, and list IBM among the vendors in those markets. These are broad industry forecasts—not announcements of IBM wins or increased revenue. Negative Sentiment: A retrospective article says IBM holders were down 21.3% over the past year, including dividends, and revisits assumptions supporting a premium valuation based on hybrid cloud, generative AI and quantum computing. This highlights concerns about whether those growth opportunities have justified investor expectations, but is not a new earnings or guidance update. What IBM Holders Got Wrong Before The Slide

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $260.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $247.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Yorkville Ives assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.88.

Read Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology company that provides software, consulting, infrastructure and related services to businesses and public-sector organizations. Its offerings include hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence solutions, enterprise software, IT consulting, and systems such as IBM Z mainframes and Power servers. IBM also develops technologies in areas including data management, automation, cybersecurity and quantum computing. Its consulting teams help clients design, build and manage technology systems and business processes.

See Also

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