International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,258 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 73,252 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $154,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE:IBM opened at $212.54 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.58. The company has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $267.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.89.

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Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM launched new Power server products aimed at automation, app modernization, and local AI inferencing, which could support its enterprise AI push over time.

IBM launched new Power server products aimed at automation, app modernization, and local AI inferencing, which could support its enterprise AI push over time. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on IBM even after cutting its price target to $250, indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels.

JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on IBM even after cutting its price target to $250, indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts say the stock’s sharp decline may have pushed it into oversold territory, which could attract bargain hunters if sentiment stabilizes.

Some analysts say the stock’s sharp decline may have pushed it into oversold territory, which could attract bargain hunters if sentiment stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: IBM heads into its July 22 earnings report with investors focused on whether the company can validate its AI and cloud momentum after the warning.

IBM heads into its July 22 earnings report with investors focused on whether the company can validate its AI and cloud momentum after the warning. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks and others are debating whether the selloff is an opportunity or a sign to wait, reflecting uncertainty rather than a clear fundamental shift.

Analysts at Zacks and others are debating whether the selloff is an opportunity or a sign to wait, reflecting uncertainty rather than a clear fundamental shift. Negative Sentiment: IBM’s preliminary Q2 miss and weak near-term outlook are the main reasons the stock is falling, as they suggest slower growth and margin pressure.

IBM’s preliminary Q2 miss and weak near-term outlook are the main reasons the stock is falling, as they suggest slower growth and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations after the plunge, which can keep negative headlines around the stock.

Multiple law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations after the plunge, which can keep negative headlines around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is turning more cautious, with some estimate reductions and technical warnings reinforcing bearish momentum.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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