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3 Dividend Stocks with Growth on Tap for the Second Half

Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Clare Titus
July 13, 2026
Pennies on a wooden surface beside a financial newspaper and a smartphone displaying an upward green stock price chart.

Key Points

  • Amid stock market volatility, geopolitical tension, and sticky inflation, dividend-paying stocks offer investors a balance of safety and steady growth.
  • IBM has grown its dividend for 30 consecutive years while expanding into AI and quantum computing, delivering a five-year total return exceeding 170%.
  • Kinder Morgan and the Templeton Emerging Markets Fund both offer growing dividends and strong total returns despite volatile oil prices and global market swings.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

In the 30 days ending July 8, the S&P 500 made a directional move of 1% or more four times. Some analysts will dismiss that as a consequence of large numbers. That is, the S&P 500 is over 7,500 points. Five years ago, that was around 4,300 and 10 years ago it was around 2,100.

But investors perceive that as volatility, and that has many seeking safety outside of the volatile artificial intelligence trade. It’s hard to fault that strategy. Investors (who are also consumers) are dealing with sticky inflation, which impacts the outlook for interest rates and consumer sentiment.

That would be enough, but investors also have to consider a tense geopolitical environment in the Middle East and Europe that suggests there may be many more directional moves of 1% or more in the S&P 500 for the remainder of 2026.

Dividend Stocks Balance Safety With Growth

Despite the market gyrations, many investors sleep well at night. Their investment strategy includes dividend-paying stocks, so their portfolio generates regular, passive income.

Many investors will dismiss dividend stocks as being too boring. It’s true that many of the best dividend stocks will not beat the performance of the S&P 500. That math doesn’t work for growth-oriented investors.

But for investors looking for safety in a turbulent market, dividend stocks offer an attractive balance of enough growth to go along with a safe, growing dividend. Whether investors reinvest the dividends or use the cash as supplemental income, these stocks do what they’re designed to do. Here are three names that have an attractive total return outlook in the second half of 2026.

IBM Delivers Dividend Growth Alongside AI Innovation

IBM NYSE: IBM has successfully pivoted from its hardware roots into a major player in cloud computing.

International Business Machines Today

International Business Machines Corporation stock logo
IBMIBM 90-day performance
International Business Machines
$287.85 +0.29 (+0.10%)
As of 07/10/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$212.34
$332.46
Dividend Yield
2.35%
P/E Ratio
25.45
Price Target
$306.28
Add to Watchlist

The company’s 2025 acquisition of Confluent is pushing it into the application layer of the AI stack, which gives IBM a direct hand in how enterprises feed live, real-time data into their AI models instead of just supplying the infrastructure underneath them.

IBM is also one of the large-cap names that is staking its claim in the quantum computing space. Not every name in this space will make it, but with its reputation and balance sheet, IBM shouldn’t be counted out.

In the last five years, IBM has delivered stock price growth of over 100%. However, the total return, which includes its dividend, is over 170%. IBM increased that dividend for its 30th consecutive year in April 2026.

For investors looking for a growth and value play in the technology sector, IBM is a name to consider.

Kinder Morgan Offers Reliable Income Despite Energy Price Volatility

The U.S. conflict with Iran has caused oil prices to move from above $100 to around $60 in the first half of the year. That kind of price movement in the underlying commodity has made some energy stocks as volatile as tech stocks.

Kinder Morgan Today

Kinder Morgan, Inc. stock logo
KMIKMI 90-day performance
Kinder Morgan
$32.12 0.00 (0.00%)
As of 07/10/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$25.60
$34.81
Dividend Yield
3.70%
P/E Ratio
21.56
Price Target
$34.71
Add to Watchlist

That’s why investors may want to consider Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI. The company is a midstream company. It’s responsible for transporting oil and natural gas through its extensive pipeline network, and its business is agnostic to oil and natural gas prices. The work is contracted and predictable, which is good for its customers as well as investors.

KMI is up approximately 17% in 2026 and has delivered a total return of over 150% in the last five years. It’s trading within about 7% of its consensus price target of $34.71. However, UBS Group recently reiterated its $43 price target for the stock.

Plus, Kinder Morgan’s dividend yields 3.7% as of this writing, and the company has increased the dividend for nine consecutive years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Adds Global Growth and Dividend Income

The Templeton Emerging Markets Fund NYSE: EMF is a different avenue for investors looking to balance growth and safety. Heading into 2026, emerging markets were seen as a place to seek outsized performance. EMF is up about 34% in 2026.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Today

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock logo
EMFEMF 90-day performance
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
$22.81 +0.10 (+0.44%)
As of 07/10/2026 03:57 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$14.10
$24.70
Dividend Yield
3.95%
Add to Watchlist

Investing in emerging markets is important for a diversified portfolio. However, investing in companies outside the United States does require a different level of due diligence.

The Emerging Markets Fund uses a bottom-up, fundamental research approach to identify undervalued opportunities across local stock exchanges. The fund’s holdings span a range of industries, reducing the risk of any one country or sector.

The EMF pays a quarterly dividend that currently comes out to 90 cents per share on an annual basis. 

However, the company just increased its dividend to 24 cents per share in May. With a share price that’s around $22 as of this writing, investors have time to build a sizable position.

Should You Invest $1,000 in International Business Machines Right Now?

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Chris Markoch
About The Author

Chris Markoch

Associate Editor & Contributing Author

Learn More about Chris Markoch
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
International Business Machines (IBM)
4.4978 of 5 stars		$287.850.1%2.35%25.45Moderate Buy$306.28
Kinder Morgan (KMI)
3.8583 of 5 stars		$32.120.0%3.70%21.56Hold$34.71
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF)N/A$22.810.4%3.95%N/AN/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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