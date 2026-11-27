MidFirst Bank raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,945 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. MidFirst Bank's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Harborfront Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 114.6% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 103 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $243.88 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $236.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.19 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $263.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines News Roundup

These are some of the IBM news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $276 price target , above the $243.88 reference price in the provided market data. The new endorsement may have encouraged buying. Wedbush rating details

Wedbush initiated coverage with an rating and a , above the $243.88 reference price in the provided market data. The new endorsement may have encouraged buying. Positive Sentiment: IBM expanded integration between its workload-orchestration software and Microsoft Azure Compute Fleet, potentially strengthening its hybrid-cloud offering for compute-intensive workloads. IBM and Microsoft expand Azure integration

IBM expanded integration between its workload-orchestration software and Microsoft Azure Compute Fleet, potentially strengthening its hybrid-cloud offering for compute-intensive workloads. Neutral Sentiment: An IBM quantum computer was used in an experiment involving connections among 12 major automakers and reportedly outperformed random guesses. This offers a technology proof point, though the report does not establish near-term revenue impact. IBM quantum-computing experiment

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology and consulting company that helps businesses and governments manage, process and analyze information. Its offerings include hybrid cloud services, artificial intelligence software and tools, IT consulting, and infrastructure systems such as IBM Z mainframes and IBM Power servers. IBM also develops software for data management, automation, cybersecurity and application development, and provides support and managed services to help clients modernize and operate their technology environments.

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