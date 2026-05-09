International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,981 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,027 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,404,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 126,162 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,539 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,822 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.41.

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Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8%

IBM stock opened at $229.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $220.72 and a 1 year high of $324.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.83. The firm has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.42%.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

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About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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