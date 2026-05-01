International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in International Business Machines by 13.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,809,461,000 after buying an additional 2,077,506 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,302,722 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,060,536,000 after buying an additional 176,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in International Business Machines by 17.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,777,516 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,382,695,000 after buying an additional 725,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,921,228 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,106,414,000 after buying an additional 86,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Evercore lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $296.18.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $231.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $217.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $220.72 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The business's fifty day moving average price is $243.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.42%.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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