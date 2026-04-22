International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,670 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $117,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 129.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, American Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $298.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $256.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.42. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $220.72 and a twelve month high of $324.90. The company has a market capitalization of $240.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 60.27%.

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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