First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 101.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,230 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $21,586,659,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,045,055 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $15,760,430,000 after buying an additional 1,450,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,653 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,893,669,000 after buying an additional 1,049,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,606,782,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,621,512 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,143,245,000 after buying an additional 53,388 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Investors following IBM have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $276 price target , implying potential upside from recent levels. The bullish call adds support as IBM shares rise. Wedbush rating details

Wedbush initiated coverage with an rating and a , implying potential upside from recent levels. The bullish call adds support as IBM shares rise. Positive Sentiment: IBM and Microsoft expanded integration between IBM workload-orchestration software and Azure Compute Fleet, targeting compute-intensive workloads across hybrid environments. The partnership may strengthen IBM’s hybrid-cloud offering, though its immediate financial impact is unclear. IBM and Microsoft expand Azure integration

IBM and Microsoft expanded integration between IBM workload-orchestration software and Azure Compute Fleet, targeting compute-intensive workloads across hybrid environments. The partnership may strengthen IBM’s hybrid-cloud offering, though its immediate financial impact is unclear. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s latest reported quarter beat estimates, with revenue and software sales growth, and management raised its full-year free-cash-flow outlook. Those results may be reinforcing confidence in the company’s fundamentals. IBM third-quarter results

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. Yorkville Ives began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $247.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $263.92.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 3.4%

IBM stock opened at $243.62 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.19 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The company has a market capitalization of $230.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business's 50 day moving average price is $236.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology and consulting company that helps businesses and governments manage, process and analyze information. Its offerings include hybrid cloud services, artificial intelligence software and tools, IT consulting, and infrastructure systems such as IBM Z mainframes and IBM Power servers. IBM also develops software for data management, automation, cybersecurity and application development, and provides support and managed services to help clients modernize and operate their technology environments.

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