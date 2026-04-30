International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stock Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 540,528 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $160,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $226.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $220.72 and a 1 year high of $324.90. The business's fifty day moving average is $244.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $361.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $296.18.

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Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its EPS forecasts — the bank bumped its FY2027 EPS estimate to $13.49 (from $13.35) and slightly raised FY2026 to $12.41, signaling analysts see stronger earnings momentum than before. (Erste retains a "Hold" rating.)

Erste Group raised its EPS forecasts — the bank bumped its FY2027 EPS estimate to $13.49 (from $13.35) and slightly raised FY2026 to $12.41, signaling analysts see stronger earnings momentum than before. (Erste retains a "Hold" rating.) Positive Sentiment: HSBC upgraded IBM, adding institutional-level backing that can support demand for the shares from funds that track analyst signals. Read More.

HSBC upgraded IBM, adding institutional-level backing that can support demand for the shares from funds that track analyst signals. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major AI/quantum investments — IBM announced two new AI and quantum hubs (Illinois and Massachusetts) and the MIT‑IBM Computing Research Lab, plus a FutureNow delivery center in Chicago that promises 750 tech jobs; these moves reinforce IBM’s long-term positioning in AI, quantum and services revenue. Read More. Read More.

Major AI/quantum investments — IBM announced two new AI and quantum hubs (Illinois and Massachusetts) and the MIT‑IBM Computing Research Lab, plus a FutureNow delivery center in Chicago that promises 750 tech jobs; these moves reinforce IBM’s long-term positioning in AI, quantum and services revenue. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New products and partnerships — IBM launched an AI development tool called “IBM Bob” (productivity driver for software builds) and announced collaborations (Dallara for physics-based AI/quantum vehicle design; Entrust for quantum‑safe cryptography with IBM Consulting), which can expand software/services revenue and consulting engagements. Read More. Read More. Read More.

New products and partnerships — IBM launched an AI development tool called “IBM Bob” (productivity driver for software builds) and announced collaborations (Dallara for physics-based AI/quantum vehicle design; Entrust for quantum‑safe cryptography with IBM Consulting), which can expand software/services revenue and consulting engagements. Read More. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Semiconductor cooperation noted — a separate report highlights a five‑year co‑development pact between Lam Research and IBM on advanced chip manufacturing (High‑NA EUV). This could be strategically positive for IBM’s hardware/quantum ecosystem but is longer‑term and contingent on execution. Read More.

Semiconductor cooperation noted — a separate report highlights a five‑year co‑development pact between Lam Research and IBM on advanced chip manufacturing (High‑NA EUV). This could be strategically positive for IBM’s hardware/quantum ecosystem but is longer‑term and contingent on execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market skepticism and recent pullback — despite upbeat Q1 results and margin commentary, several pieces point to investor caution (sell‑the‑news, volatility trades and "is it time to revisit" narratives). That sentiment is likely the main near‑term headwind pressuring the stock. Read More. Read More.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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