Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,938 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 16,045 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $21,586,659,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,214,868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,606,782,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,874,733,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in International Business Machines by 2,362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,549,393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,841,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $275.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $263.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $243.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $230.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.19 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about IBM:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $276 price target , implying potential upside from recent levels. The bullish call adds support as IBM shares rise. Wedbush rating details

Wedbush initiated coverage with an rating and a , implying potential upside from recent levels. The bullish call adds support as IBM shares rise. Positive Sentiment: IBM and Microsoft expanded integration between IBM workload-orchestration software and Azure Compute Fleet, targeting compute-intensive workloads across hybrid environments. The partnership may strengthen IBM’s hybrid-cloud offering, though its immediate financial impact is unclear. IBM and Microsoft expand Azure integration

IBM and Microsoft expanded integration between IBM workload-orchestration software and Azure Compute Fleet, targeting compute-intensive workloads across hybrid environments. The partnership may strengthen IBM’s hybrid-cloud offering, though its immediate financial impact is unclear. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s latest reported quarter beat estimates, with revenue and software sales growth, and management raised its full-year free-cash-flow outlook. Those results may be reinforcing confidence in the company’s fundamentals. IBM third-quarter results

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology and consulting company that helps businesses and governments manage, process and analyze information. Its offerings include hybrid cloud services, artificial intelligence software and tools, IT consulting, and infrastructure systems such as IBM Z mainframes and IBM Power servers. IBM also develops software for data management, automation, cybersecurity and application development, and provides support and managed services to help clients modernize and operate their technology environments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report