L2 Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,121 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,409 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harborfront Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 114.6% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 103 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are a few of the latest stories about IBM:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $276 price target , implying potential upside from recent levels. The bullish call adds support as IBM shares rise. Wedbush rating details

Wedbush initiated coverage with an rating and a , implying potential upside from recent levels. The bullish call adds support as IBM shares rise. Positive Sentiment: IBM and Microsoft expanded integration between IBM workload-orchestration software and Azure Compute Fleet, targeting compute-intensive workloads across hybrid environments. The partnership may strengthen IBM’s hybrid-cloud offering, though its immediate financial impact is unclear. IBM and Microsoft expand Azure integration

IBM and Microsoft expanded integration between IBM workload-orchestration software and Azure Compute Fleet, targeting compute-intensive workloads across hybrid environments. The partnership may strengthen IBM’s hybrid-cloud offering, though its immediate financial impact is unclear. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s latest reported quarter beat estimates, with revenue and software sales growth, and management raised its full-year free-cash-flow outlook. Those results may be reinforcing confidence in the company’s fundamentals. IBM third-quarter results

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citic Securities increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $294.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $247.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $275.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $263.92.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE IBM opened at $243.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.91 and a 200-day moving average of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.19 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The firm has a market cap of $230.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology and consulting company that helps businesses and governments manage, process and analyze information. Its offerings include hybrid cloud services, artificial intelligence software and tools, IT consulting, and infrastructure systems such as IBM Z mainframes and IBM Power servers. IBM also develops software for data management, automation, cybersecurity and application development, and provides support and managed services to help clients modernize and operate their technology environments.

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