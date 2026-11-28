First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) by 340.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 380,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $41,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 396 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $95.05.

View Our Latest Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE IFF opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 120.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.06 and a 12 month high of $95.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Share repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. International Flavors & Fragrances's payout ratio is presently 225.35%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. NYSE: IFF develops ingredients and solutions used in food and beverages, fragrances, personal care and household products, health products, and pharmaceuticals. Its offerings include flavors, fragrance compounds, functional ingredients, enzymes, cultures, probiotics, and pharmaceutical excipients. The company serves manufacturers around the world, working with customers to develop products and improve their taste, scent, texture, performance, or shelf life.

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