International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) by 1,213.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 90,902 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,924,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $595,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,598 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 148,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 80,014 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,695,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 590,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 199,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 54,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 260,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.28 per share, with a total value of $19,312,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,682,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $199,273,184.40. The trade was a 10.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 3.1%

IFF stock opened at $77.62 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 7.78%.International Flavors & Fragrances's revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. International Flavors & Fragrances's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.93%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

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