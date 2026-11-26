Dodge & Cox lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,207,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 1,799,118 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 1.6% of Dodge & Cox's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned about 14.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $2,939,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,059,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $88,415,000 after buying an additional 43,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFF. KeyCorp initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $95.05.

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More International Flavors & Fragrances News

Investors following IFF have been watching these news items:

Negative Sentiment: The European Commission imposed a combined €471.9 million fine on IFF, Firmenich and Givaudan over alleged price collusion in the fragrance market. IFF’s share of the penalty was not specified in the supplied reports; the fine creates a direct financial cost as well as reputational and compliance risks. EU fines international fragrance cartel €471.9m for breaching antitrust rules

The European Commission imposed a combined €471.9 million fine on IFF, Firmenich and Givaudan over alleged price collusion in the fragrance market. IFF’s share of the penalty was not specified in the supplied reports; the fine creates a direct financial cost as well as reputational and compliance risks. Negative Sentiment: Reports also describe U.K. regulatory fines over pricing, adding to the companies’ exposure; some coverage puts combined EU and U.K. penalties above €570 million. Firmenich, Givaudan, International Flavors Fined by U.K. Regulator Over Pricing

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.51, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.58. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.06 and a 1 year high of $95.27. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. International Flavors & Fragrances's payout ratio is currently 225.35%.

International Flavors & Fragrances declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buy back $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. NYSE: IFF develops ingredients and solutions used by manufacturers in food and beverages, fragrances, personal care, home care, health and wellness, and other consumer products. Its offerings include flavors, fragrance compounds, enzymes, cultures, probiotics, and specialty food ingredients. The company works with customers to create and improve products, including by enhancing taste and scent, supporting product performance, and developing ingredients for nutrition and wellness applications.

Further Reading

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