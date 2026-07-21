Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,039 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,016 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Interparfums worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Interparfums by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Interparfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Interparfums by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Interparfums by 1,180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 525 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Interparfums by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Interparfums from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. BWS Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Interparfums in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Interparfums from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interparfums presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interparfums

Interparfums Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $124.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business's 50-day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.98. Interparfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $133.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $344.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Interparfums's revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interparfums, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interparfums Company Profile

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

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