Intuit Inc. $INTU is Unisphere Establishment's 7th Largest Position

Unisphere Establishment boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810,000 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 6.6% of Unisphere Establishment's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Unisphere Establishment owned approximately 0.65% of Intuit worth $782,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 5.3%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $296.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is $293.64 and its 200 day moving average is $393.61. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $468.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit highlighted its AI roadmap for surgical care at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference, including a framework built on data from more than 20 million da Vinci procedures and a live telesurgery demonstration. The message reinforces Intuit’s long-term innovation story and could help investor confidence around future product capabilities. Article Title

Intuit highlighted its AI roadmap for surgical care at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference, including a framework built on data from more than 20 million da Vinci procedures and a live telesurgery demonstration. The message reinforces Intuit’s long-term innovation story and could help investor confidence around future product capabilities. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched a business credit card that syncs with QuickBooks, which supports ecosystem expansion and could deepen customer adoption across Intuit’s small-business platform. Article Title

The company also launched a business credit card that syncs with QuickBooks, which supports ecosystem expansion and could deepen customer adoption across Intuit’s small-business platform. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are still looking for double-digit earnings growth in Intuit’s upcoming quarterly report, suggesting investors are watching closely for confirmation of continued momentum. Article Title

Analysts are still looking for double-digit earnings growth in Intuit’s upcoming quarterly report, suggesting investors are watching closely for confirmation of continued momentum. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class-action claims against Intuit, alleging misstatements about TurboTax growth, revenue outlook, and pricing issues. These legal actions are a clear drag on sentiment and may be pressuring the stock. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class-action claims against Intuit, alleging misstatements about TurboTax growth, revenue outlook, and pricing issues. These legal actions are a clear drag on sentiment and may be pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Additional lawsuits and deadline reminders around the September 8 lead-plaintiff date keep the litigation overhang in focus, adding uncertainty for investors. Article Title

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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