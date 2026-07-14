Intuit Inc. $INTU Position Lifted by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 491.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,495 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 522.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,697 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,852,000 after acquiring an additional 43,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,848,954,000 after acquiring an additional 471,451 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Intuit by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,717 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 119.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,618 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,974 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $289.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.84 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The business's fifty day moving average price is $312.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.61.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 over the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $576.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $498.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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