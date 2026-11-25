FORA Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,092 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 125,755 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Intuit by 13.2% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 258 shares of the software maker's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 934 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,939 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlefield Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castlefield Investment Partners LLP now owns 763 shares of the software maker's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Intuit

Investors following INTU have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit’s planned Mailchimp sale could let it concentrate resources on its core financial software and AI strategy. The deal also brings in $3.7 billion in proceeds, although the sale price is well below the $12 billion Intuit paid for Mailchimp in 2021. Intuit offloads Mailchimp to deepen bets on AI

Intuit’s planned Mailchimp sale could let it concentrate resources on its core financial software and AI strategy. The deal also brings in $3.7 billion in proceeds, although the sale price is well below the $12 billion Intuit paid for Mailchimp in 2021. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target to $343 from $416 but kept a Buy rating; Mizuho cut its target to $380 from $430 and maintained Outperform. The continued positive ratings offer some support, but the sizable target reductions reflect more cautious expectations. Citigroup rating information Mizuho rating information

Citigroup lowered its price target to $343 from $416 but kept a Buy rating; Mizuho cut its target to $380 from $430 and maintained Outperform. The continued positive ratings offer some support, but the sizable target reductions reflect more cautious expectations. Negative Sentiment: Intuit cut its fiscal 2027 revenue-growth outlook to 8%–9% from 9%–10%, with the reduction attributed to Credit Karma. Its projected Credit Karma growth fell to 3%–7% from 11%–13%, raising concerns about a key growth engine and weighing on sentiment despite recent earnings beating estimates. Intuit falls as slower outlook overshadows Mailchimp sale

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America set a $310.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Intuit from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $399.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard Dalzell sold 285 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.36, for a total transaction of $92,727.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,751,726.16. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Lauren Hotz sold 907 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.54, for a total value of $314,311.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $564,167.12. This represents a 35.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,302 shares of company stock worth $436,947 over the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $279.42 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $314.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $681.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.45. Intuit had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.170-3.220 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 22.880-23.120 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Intuit's payout ratio is 31.54%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. develops financial management and business software for consumers, small businesses, and accounting professionals. Its products and services help users manage personal finances, prepare taxes, run businesses, handle payments, and support marketing activities. Its offerings include TurboTax for tax preparation, QuickBooks for accounting and business management, Credit Karma for personal finance, and Mailchimp for email marketing and customer engagement. Intuit serves customers in the United States and other markets around the world.

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