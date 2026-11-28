Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,478 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 570,624 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 0.8% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Intuit worth $271,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,851,859,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.9% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,334,328 shares of the software maker's stock worth $870,260,000 after purchasing an additional 215,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $589,841,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $564,592,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Intuit by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,128,372 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $555,505,000 after acquiring an additional 565,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard Dalzell sold 110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.89, for a total value of $29,907.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,119,393.97. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $416.00 to $343.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $399.60.

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Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $273.15 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $681.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company's 50-day moving average price is $312.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.11.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.170-3.220 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 22.880-23.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

About Intuit

Intuit is a financial technology company that develops software and services for individuals, self-employed workers, small businesses and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983, the company focuses on helping customers manage finances, prepare taxes and run businesses. Its products include TurboTax for tax preparation, QuickBooks for accounting and business management, Credit Karma for personal finance and credit-related services, and Mailchimp for marketing and customer engagement. Intuit serves customers primarily in the United States, with products and services also available in select international markets.

Further Reading

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