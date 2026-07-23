Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Acquired by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,284 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 32,277 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 3.3% of Bowie Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Intuit worth $90,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intuit Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $284.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $297.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.75.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Intuit's payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, adding a spend-management and rewards product that could deepen the company’s ecosystem and support growth in its small-business segment. Article link

Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, adding a spend-management and rewards product that could deepen the company’s ecosystem and support growth in its small-business segment. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles reiterated Intuit’s longer-term growth appeal and highlighted its enterprise and QuickBooks platform strengths, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than fresh catalysts.

Several articles reiterated Intuit’s longer-term growth appeal and highlighted its enterprise and QuickBooks platform strengths, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than fresh catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or repeated reminders about a securities-fraud class action against Intuit, alleging misstatements or omissions about TurboTax’s competitive position, pricing pressure, and the strength of the tax business. These legal headlines can weigh on investor sentiment and raise uncertainty around the stock. Article link

Multiple law firms announced or repeated reminders about a securities-fraud class action against Intuit, alleging misstatements or omissions about TurboTax’s competitive position, pricing pressure, and the strength of the tax business. These legal headlines can weigh on investor sentiment and raise uncertainty around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Separately, Morgan Stanley’s cautious coverage and lowered expectations added to the pressure on Intuit and other software names, reinforcing concerns about near-term sentiment. Article link

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a $275.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Freedom Capital cut Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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