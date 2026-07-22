Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,267 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 189,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Intuit worth $347,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $289.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.25 and a 200-day moving average of $399.41. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,358.56. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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