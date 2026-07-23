Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,342 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $23,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,219 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $212,826,000 after purchasing an additional 77,929 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.6% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 362,416 shares of the software maker's stock worth $156,701,000 after purchasing an additional 56,895 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in Intuit by 61.8% in the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 6,138 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 188,054 shares of the software maker's stock worth $81,311,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares during the period. Finally, Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reduced their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.84.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, adding a spend-management and rewards product that could deepen the company’s ecosystem and support growth in its small-business segment. Article link

Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, adding a spend-management and rewards product that could deepen the company’s ecosystem and support growth in its small-business segment. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles reiterated Intuit’s longer-term growth appeal and highlighted its enterprise and QuickBooks platform strengths, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than fresh catalysts.

Several articles reiterated Intuit’s longer-term growth appeal and highlighted its enterprise and QuickBooks platform strengths, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than fresh catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or repeated reminders about a securities-fraud class action against Intuit, alleging misstatements or omissions about TurboTax’s competitive position, pricing pressure, and the strength of the tax business. These legal headlines can weigh on investor sentiment and raise uncertainty around the stock. Article link

Multiple law firms announced or repeated reminders about a securities-fraud class action against Intuit, alleging misstatements or omissions about TurboTax’s competitive position, pricing pressure, and the strength of the tax business. These legal headlines can weigh on investor sentiment and raise uncertainty around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Separately, Morgan Stanley’s cautious coverage and lowered expectations added to the pressure on Intuit and other software names, reinforcing concerns about near-term sentiment. Article link

Intuit Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $284.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.75. The company has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.84 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.Intuit's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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