Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Bought by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 151.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,677 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 3.1% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, adding a spend-management and rewards product that could deepen the company’s ecosystem and support growth in its small-business segment. Article link

Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, adding a spend-management and rewards product that could deepen the company’s ecosystem and support growth in its small-business segment. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles reiterated Intuit’s longer-term growth appeal and highlighted its enterprise and QuickBooks platform strengths, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than fresh catalysts.

Several articles reiterated Intuit’s longer-term growth appeal and highlighted its enterprise and QuickBooks platform strengths, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than fresh catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or repeated reminders about a securities-fraud class action against Intuit, alleging misstatements or omissions about TurboTax’s competitive position, pricing pressure, and the strength of the tax business. These legal headlines can weigh on investor sentiment and raise uncertainty around the stock. Article link

Multiple law firms announced or repeated reminders about a securities-fraud class action against Intuit, alleging misstatements or omissions about TurboTax’s competitive position, pricing pressure, and the strength of the tax business. These legal headlines can weigh on investor sentiment and raise uncertainty around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Separately, Morgan Stanley’s cautious coverage and lowered expectations added to the pressure on Intuit and other software names, reinforcing concerns about near-term sentiment. Article link

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $284.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.75. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.84 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Intuit's payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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