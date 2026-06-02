Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,815 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Intuit worth $187,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Up 6.7%

Intuit stock opened at $353.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $388.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.50 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Intuit's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuit to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $576.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $525.65.

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Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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